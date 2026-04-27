PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Two double-storey terrace houses and four vehicles were damaged in a fire at Jalan SS 5D/6 here last night, with no casualties reported.

According to a report by New Straits Times, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said it received an emergency call at 7.40pm and deployed firefighters from the Petaling Jaya station, with support from the Damansara station.

Fire engines arrived at the scene about 15 minutes later, roughly 8km from the station.

Operations commander PBK I Mohd Fadhil Abd Shukor said the blaze involved two Class A terrace houses measuring 20 by 70 square feet each.

“One house was about 40 per cent damaged, while the adjacent unit sustained 30 per cent damage,” he said.

The fire also spread to vehicles parked nearby, with a Perodua Axia almost completely destroyed, while a Proton Preve and Proton X50 were each about 50 per cent damaged. A motorcycle was also almost entirely burnt.

A total of 16 personnel, supported by two Fire Rescue Tender units and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit, were deployed to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the blaze and estimated losses are still under investigation.