IPOH, April 27 — Ipoh police have opened an internal investigation to identify the location of an incident and personnel allegedly involved in taking money from a man, as shown in a viral social media video.

Ipoh police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the matter was being viewed seriously and police would not compromise on any misconduct that could affect the integrity of the force.

He said initial investigations found the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) seen in the video bore the call sign ‘PK 56’, which belongs to the Perak contingent under the administration of the Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD).

“However, the location of the incident and the identity of the personnel involved are still being verified,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muhammad Najib said the investigation would be conducted in a transparent, thorough and fair manner, and strict action would be taken if any breach of the law or regulations by officers or personnel was established.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact the Ipoh IPD at 05-2451500 or the nearest police station to assist investigations, and advised the public not to speculate.

The 46-second video circulating on social media allegedly shows a police officer taking money from a man. — Bernama