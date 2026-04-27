KOTA BHARU, April 27 — Five food premises in Machang have been ordered to close for 14 days after failing to meet required hygiene standards.

Kelantan Health Director Datuk Dr Mohd Azman Yacob said the closure orders were issued under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

He warned that premises owners who defy the closure order could face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

“This action follows the Integrated Operation Clean Premises Series 03/2026, conducted by the Food Safety and Quality Division on April 21 to ensure compliance with regulations and to prevent water- and food-borne diseases such as food poisoning, typhoid and cholera.

“A total of 47 food premises, including eateries and restaurants, were inspected, involving 71 health personnel,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The inspections focused on several areas in Machang, including Bandar Machang, Pulai Chondong, Labok, Batu 30, Jalan Tanah Merah and Jalan Pangkal Meleret.

In addition to the closure orders, 61 compound notices amounting to RM12,250 were issued to food owners and operators for various offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

Dr Mohd Azman said the most common offence was failure to comply with food handler attire requirements, accounting for 46 notices and RM4,600 in fines.

Other violations included allowing unvaccinated or untrained workers to handle food, as well as failing to maintain adequate cleanliness at the premises.

“Owners and operators are responsible for ensuring their premises remain clean at all times. While guidance will be provided to help them improve, closure orders will still be imposed if they continue to fail compliance during follow-up inspections,” he said.

He also urged the public, particularly residents in Machang and across Kelantan, to be vigilant and choose clean, hygienic food premises when eating out. — Bernama