KOTA KINABALU, April 22 — A civil servant in Sabah has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly colluding in a scheme to submit false claims for a cleaning contract at a state police station worth approximately RM500,000.

The 40-year-old man, who is also the director of a contractor company, is the second suspect to be arrested in the ongoing investigation.

According to sources, the suspect was detained at approximately 3.30pm yesterday after arriving at the Sabah MACC office to provide a statement.

Initial investigations suggest the civil servant colluded with the director of a construction company, who was the first suspect arrested in connection with the case on Monday.

The two are suspected of working together to submit documents containing false details to secure the contract for cleaning works at a police station in the state.

Sabah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah confirmed the detention when contacted.

He also said that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which deals with the offence of using documents with false particulars with the intent to deceive a principal.