PUTRAJAYA, March 30 — The government will not compromise on any individual driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said, following a fatal crash in Klang involving a motorcyclist.

In a statement, it said: “The Ministry of Transport takes this incident seriously and stresses that the government will not compromise on any individual driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as it clearly endangers the lives of other road users.”

The ministry extended its condolences to the family of Amirul Hafiz Omar, who died after being hit by a driver under the influence, and urged the Royal Malaysia Police to complete a thorough investigation so the case can be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for prosecution.

Loke also noted that amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987, effective October 2020, provide for heavier penalties, including 10 to 15 years’ jail and fines of RM50,000 to RM100,000 for causing death while driving under the influence, with even stiffer sentences for repeat offenders.

The ministry is also considering further amendments to require offenders to compensate victims’ families, in addition to serving prison sentences.