PUTRAJAYA, March 30 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is drafting amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to require those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs to pay compensation to victims’ families.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the compensation would be in addition to prison sentences under Act 333, in line with the ministry’s uncompromising stance against drink-driving, which endangers other road users.

In a statement today, he said amendments to Act 333 were passed in the Dewan Rakyat and came into force in October 2020, providing for heavier penalties against offenders.

He said under Section 44 of the Act, any individual who drives under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causes death may, upon conviction, face imprisonment of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years, as well as a fine of between RM50,000 and RM100,000.

For repeat offences, the penalty is more severe — imprisonment of not less than 15 years and not more than 20 years, along with a fine ranging from RM100,000 to RM150,000.

“As such, MOT urges the Royal Malaysia Police to expedite a thorough investigation into yesterday’s accident involving a motorcyclist in Klang so that the investigation paper can be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for prosecution, and hopes the court will impose the heaviest possible sentence if the offender is found guilty,” he said.

MOT also extended its condolences and sympathy to the family of Amirul Hafiz Omar, who was involved in the tragic accident, describing his loss as heartbreaking and an unacceptable act of criminal negligence.

Yesterday, Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said Amirul was killed after being hit by a car driven by an individual under the influence of alcohol and drugs on Jalan Raya Barat in Klang.

He said the incident, which occurred at about 11.40am, resulted in the victim being flung onto the roof of another car and pronounced dead at the scene. — Bernama