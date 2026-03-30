KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Mercy Malaysia has voiced support for a proposal by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to introduce new legislation on public fund management, including donations collected by non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Its president, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Mohd Perdaus, said the establishment of a Royal Charities Commission would be a timely and significant move towards strengthening accountability and ensuring charitable contributions are managed with integrity and proper oversight.

“Mercy Malaysia believes that maintaining public trust is fundamental to the effectiveness of humanitarian work. Any new regulatory framework should be developed in close consultation with civil society organisations to ensure it remains enabling, practical and responsive to humanitarian needs.

“We stand ready to support the government and relevant authorities in shaping policies that protect the public interest while preserving the ability of NGOs to deliver critical assistance to vulnerable communities,” he said in a statement today.

The increasing scale and complexity of public fundraising, including digital and cross-border contributions, require clear, consistent and enforceable regulatory mechanisms, he noted.

Dr Ahmad Faizal said recent investigations into NGO fundraising activities have highlighted gaps in the current system and underscored the need for a more coherent legal framework governing public donations.

According to him, stronger legislation, particularly in areas involving the misuse of public funds, welfare governance and political financing, could help reduce the risks of abuse, conflicts of interest and large-scale misappropriation.

“In this regard, Mercy Malaysia expresses its support for the consideration of establishing a Royal Charities Commission. Such a body could play a critical role in enhancing oversight, setting sector-wide standards and promoting greater transparency across charitable organisations operating in Malaysia,” he said.

At the same time, Mercy Malaysia stressed that regulatory reforms should be developed through inclusive and consultative processes to ensure they are practical, proportionate and do not hinder humanitarian organisations from responding swiftly during times of crisis.

The organisation said it has consistently maintained robust governance structures, including oversight by its Board of Trustees and Executive Committee, supported by regular independent audits as part of its commitment to the highest standards of accountability.

Mercy Malaysia also expressed readiness to contribute its expertise and operational experience to ongoing discussions led by MACC and relevant authorities, including the Attorney General’s Chambers, in strengthening governance across the humanitarian sector. — Bernama