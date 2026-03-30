LARUT, March 30 — The widow of Amirul Hafiz Omar, 33, who was killed after being hit by a driver believed to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Klang, Selangor, Saturday, is determined to seek justice through the courts.

Nor Nadia Abdul Majid, 32, said she will take legal action to defend the rights of their three young children, aged between two and nine, who have lost both their father and the family’s main source of income.

“I will take action. I have to fight for justice for my children. I will sue. There must be a heavy punishment — prison is not enough.

“He has taken a life. I have lost my support. I only started working on Shopee two months ago to help him. Now my husband is gone, and my children are still small. I am thinking about them,” she said when met at her family home in Kampung Repoh, Batu Kurau near here yesterday.

The mother of three said she has already been contacted by lawyers offering to assist with the case.

Widow of the late Amirul Hafiz Omar, 33, Nor Nadia Abdul Majid, 32, with her children Muhammad Aqif Amsyar, 9, Muhammad Atif Izz Rayqal, 7, and Nur Humaira, 2, at Kampung Repoh, Batu Kurau. — Bernama pic

She stressed that firm action must be taken against the suspect, taking into account the circumstances of the incident and its impact on her family.

“My husband did nothing wrong. He was on the road and not even using his phone. He was not speeding,” she said, holding back tears.

Nor Nadia, who works part-time as a courier, said it was even more heartbreaking to learn that her husband had been on his way to buy a Mathematics textbook for their eldest child.

She added that he had replied to her WhatsApp message about their youngest child’s needs just minutes before the crash.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, Faridah Ahmad, 56, described her son as a kind person and recalled unusual remarks he made before the tragedy.

She said he had joked about “a ship setting sail” and “appearing on TV3” during a family gathering in Klang on Saturday.

“We thought he was joking, as he often joked with his cousins. But it turned out those words were about himself. Now all the television stations are here. We never expected this,” she said.

Despite her grief, she said she was grateful to have spent time with her son during the Aidilfitri holidays at his home in Shah Alam.

“I was shocked when my daughter-in-law called me crying and said, ‘Mirul is gone.’ We were stunned.

“We met during Hari Raya and family gatherings. He greeted and embraced everyone. I did not expect he would leave us so soon, but I am grateful I had time with him,” she said.

Faridah said her son was laid to rest at the Kampung Repuh Muslim cemetery at about midnight.

Earlier, a man believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, causing the death of a motorcyclist along Jalan Raya Barat in Klang Saturday, was remanded for four days. — Bernama