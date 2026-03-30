KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will host a free jazz music showcase at the Panggung Anniversari in Perdana Botanical Gardens.

The KL Jazz In The Park festival, happening on April 18 from 2pm to 11pm, is set to feature four prominent local bands and ensembles known for blending traditional Malaysian music with contemporary jazz and world music.

The line-up includes Sarawakian band Tuku’ Kame’, made up of resident musicians from the Sarawak Cultural Village and led by composer and arranger Narawi Rashidi, known for combining traditional instruments from over 30 ethnic groups across Borneo.

Tuku’ Kame’ has also gained international recognition, particularly after its historic win at the 2009 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Los Angeles, where it brought home four gold medals in the Open, Original, Classic, and Contemporary categories.

Also performing is legendary world music ensemble Akasha, known for blending traditional Malay and Indian classical instruments such as the sitar, tabla and rebana with contemporary Western instruments.

Akasha, which has been active since 2008, often weaves elements of blues into its traditional sounds, with high-energy performances that stand out.

KL Jazz In The Park will also feature Traditopia, a high-concept musical project led by academic-practitioners such as Rizal Tony and Hajarul Bajunid.

The 13-piece ensemble, comprising local musicians as well as storytellers or narrators, released its debut project titled Nukilan Etnografi (Ethnographic Writings) in 2024, weaving Malay mythology and folklore into a sophisticated blend of jazz, funk, and ethnic fusion.

Completing the line-up is Attap Band, DBKL’s official musical ensemble.

Aside from a full evening of music, the festival will also feature food trucks and roadside coffee stalls for visitors.

Although entry is free, those interested must register to secure a spot, with registration available at https://tempahkl.dbkl.gov.my/eticket/event?id=37.

This is not the first time DBKL has hosted a jazz showcase at the Perdana Botanical Gardens, having previously organised the KL International Jazz in the Gardens festival in 2019 in collaboration with the KL International Jazz Club.

The inaugural edition featured several prominent jazz acts, including The Lao Tizer Band and the Hiroyuki Yagi Jazz Quartet.