SHAH ALAM, March 30 — The Selangor government has reopened applications for the Higher Education Institution (IPT) Study Grant until April 14 to help ease the financial burden of Selangor-born students pursuing higher education.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the initiative offers a RM1,000 aid to first-year students of IPTs recognised by the state government from the Level 4 Skills Certificate to Bachelor’s Degree levels.

“This year, the state government is allocating RM5 million, up from the previous RM3 million, so that more students can enjoy this benefit.

“Hopefully, it can help them to study without any worries, insya-Allah,” he posted on Facebook.

The application can be made online via https://danapendidikan.selangor.gov.my before entries close on April 14. — Bernama