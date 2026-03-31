JOHOR BAHRU, March 31— The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) foiled an attempt to divert 800 litres of diesel in an operation at a petrol station near the Pasir Gudang Highway here, yesterday.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said in a statement that the Enforcement Patrol Unit (URP) detected a suspicious lorry and acted to detain and inspect the vehicle, at about 2pm.

She said the inspection found that the lorry had been modified with two pump units that were connected directly from the vehicle’s original tank to an additional ‘Intermediate Bulk Container’ (IBC) tank in the storage area.

The IBC, she said, is believed to contain about 800 litres of diesel fuel.

Lilis Saslinda said the lorry driver, in his 40s, failed to produce valid documents including a special permit for storing or purchasing diesel fuel and a statement was taken for investigation purposes.

She said the total value of the seizure was estimated at RM20,716 and the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama