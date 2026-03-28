KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reintroduced the Hospital Services Outsourcing Programme (HSOP) at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) to ease congestion and reduce waiting times for patients requiring magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services.

In a statement yesterday, HKL said the HSOP reduced patient waiting times by 33 per cent in 2025, from 24 weeks to 16 weeks.

“In 2025, HKL optimised 96.8 per cent of its allocated slots, using 365 out of 377.

“For this year, the hospital has applied for 640 slots, a 70 per cent increase, to shorten patient waiting times even more,” read the statement.

The programme was officially relaunched on Wednesday (March 25) after the approval of new funding on March 19.

HKL said its Radiology Department operates two MRI machines in the Main Block, with capacity for 24 to 28 cases a day, depending on case complexity and patient condition.

“However, daily scans have sometimes reached 36 to prioritise emergency and critical cases that need urgent attention.

“HKL and the MOH remain committed to providing efficient healthcare services that meet the highest standards of care,” the statement said.

Previously, a portal reported that HKL’s limited MRI services had forced the hospital to refer patients to private facilities for scans. — Bernama