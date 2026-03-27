GENEVA, March 27 — The deadly bombing of an Iranian school on the first day of the Middle East war was a “calculated” assault by the United States, Iran’s foreign minister said today.

In a video address to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Abbas Araghchi slammed the “calculated, phased assault” on an elementary school “in the city of Minab, south of Iran, where more than 175 students and teachers were slaughtered in cold blood”.

“The United States’ contradictory remarks aimed at justifying their crime could not, in any manner, elude their responsibility,” he said, describing the February 28 attack as “a war crime and a crime against humanity”. — AFP