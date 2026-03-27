PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — The allegation that the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) sold 19 elephants to certain parties, as circulated on social media, is false and misleading.

Perhilitan director-general (DG) Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the elephants in question were not sold but instead are being transferred on loan for ongoing wildlife conservation and management.

“The implementation of the transfer process is a part of the department’s strategic efforts in ensuring relocation is part of the department’s strategic efforts to ensure the survival of species in the event of any disease outbreak or disaster in their original habitat, to reduce human-wildlife conflicts, and strengthen conservation programmes through collaboration with relevant parties.

“This approach is also important as a ‘population insurance’ strategy, where placing some of the population in different locations can reduce the risk of massive population loss due to unforeseen factors such as infectious diseases, habitat destruction or natural disasters,” according to the statement.

He said this collaboration also opens up opportunities for technology and expertise transfer, particularly in the fields of controlled breeding, health monitoring, nutrition and modern habitat management.

“This directly supports relocation efforts for the elephant species more effectively and sustainably.

“All relocated elephants will continue to be under the monitoring and regulation of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (NRES) and Perhilitan, including through management records, health monitoring, and periodic reports from the receiving parties,” he said.

He also said his team takes the dissemination of false information seriously, as it can create confusion and negative perceptions towards the country’s conservation efforts.

“Appropriate actions can be taken against any party that spreads false information.

“The public is urged not to spread inaccurate information and to always refer to the NRES and Perhilitan official statements to obtain accurate information,” he added. — Bernama