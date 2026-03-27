KOTA KINABALU, March 27 — The Election Court on Friday struck out a Warisan candidate’s election petition seeking to nullify the Karambunai constituency election result in the 17th Sabah state election.

High Court judge Wong Siong Tung, via Zoom, allowed all preliminary objections raised by the respondents to strike out the election petition filed against them.

The petitioner, Ahmad Jais Otong, named the returning officer (RO) for the Karambunai state constituency election, the Election Commission (EC) of Malaysia and Perikatan Nasional’s PAS candidate, Datuk Aliakbar Gulasan, as the first, second and third respondents, respectively.

The petitioner was ordered to pay costs of RM15,000 to the first and second respondents jointly, and a further RM15,000 to the third respondent.

Aliakbar won the 11-cornered contest in Karambunai with 7,054 votes and a majority of 365 votes, while Ahmad received 6,689 votes. — Daily Express