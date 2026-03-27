JITRA, March 27 — Police have arrested a man and seized 2,250 litres of subsidised diesel believed to have been misappropriated in an operation, codenamed Op Tiris, at a petrol station in Bukit Kayu Hitam last Wednesday.

Kubang Pasu police chief Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim said the 32-year-old local man was detained at about 10am along with a lorry found in suspicious circumstances.

“Inspection of the vehicle uncovered several items linked to diesel misappropriation activities, including subsidy cards belonging to other companies and a modified additional tank containing 250 litres of fuel,” he said at a press conference.

Further investigations led police to a rented house in Kampung Padang Satu, where a storage area was discovered containing more than 2,000 litres of diesel kept in barrels and tanks.

Mohd Radzi said the syndicate used a tactic of concealing the modified tank under a wooden pallet to avoid detection by enforcement authorities.

“The suspect would refuel in stages, filling up at multiple petrol stations before transferring the fuel into storage containers.

“The diesel was then stored in barrels and tanks, with buyers, both local and from neighbouring countries, coming to purchase it, allowing the suspect to make higher profits,” he said.

He added that rising demand for fuel, including from neighbouring countries amid the West Asian crisis, has driven syndicates to adopt new smuggling methods.

The suspect, who has no prior criminal record, has been remanded for four days and will be handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further investigation under Section 21 of the Control of Suppliers Act 1961, read together with Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

Police are continuing efforts to trace the owners of the subsidy cards used in the operation.

Mohd Radzi also urged petrol station operators and the public to provide information on such activities, warning that those found abetting smuggling could face legal action. — Bernama