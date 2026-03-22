KUCHING, March 22 — The Federal Government has given an assurance that the country’s energy supply remains stable despite global uncertainties following conflicts in West Asia, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has formulated alternative plans to ensure the continuity of oil and gas supply if key routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, are disrupted.

“So far, the country’s energy supply remains at a stable level due to early planning and diversification of supply sources.

“The government continues to bear large fuel subsidies to ensure that prices remain stable and do not burden the people despite rising global market prices,” he told reporters at a reception organised by the village heads and community leaders in the Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency here today.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the price difference in fuel between Malaysia and neighbouring countries has led to smuggling activities, causing losses to the country and affecting domestic supplies.

He said close monitoring would continue to be enhanced to ensure the domestic supply is sufficient and to ensure compliance with regulations by all parties involved in the industry.

In another development, Fadillah said the country is facing uncertain weather conditions due to the transition from the Northeast Monsoon to the Southwest Monsoon, resulting in hotter and drier conditions that could lead to drought.

“The government, through relevant ministries, is closely monitoring water supply together with water providers in each state to ensure sufficient supply.

“So far, the water supply situation is still under control, but continuous monitoring measures will be implemented to deal with any eventuality,” he said.

He added that if there is a supply shortage, immediate measures, including water delivery using tanker trucks and monitoring of reservoirs, will be implemented to ensure that the supply reaches consumers. — Bernama