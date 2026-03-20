JOHOR BAHRU, March 20 — Five foreign men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man in the Southkey commercial area here last week.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said that following the murder, investigators from the state’s Serious Crimes Unit (D9) moved quickly to identify the suspects.

Investigators arrested one of the suspects at 12.15am yesterday as he was attempting to pass through the immigration checkpoint to enter Singapore, he said in a statement today.

“Following that arrest, the remaining four suspects were apprehended in Singapore at 6pm the same day with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force (SPF).”

The arrests are linked to the killing of a 32-year-old man, who was fatally attacked with a sharp weapon at about 5am last Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) due to a stab wound to his neck.

Ab Rahaman said the first suspect apprehended in Johor has been remanded until March 24, while the four arrested in Singapore are remanded until March 26 to assist with the investigation.

He confirmed that drug screenings for all five suspects returned negative and none had prior criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and caning upon conviction.