KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Police may soon call in up to 14 more individuals to assist in investigations into an alleged attempt to topple the government and acts of sabotage against national stability, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said today.

He said police expect to record statements from all identified individuals as part of ongoing investigations.

“Investigations are still ongoing and the police are examining the matter while carrying out several follow-up actions. It is understood that about 14 more individuals will be called to assist.

“Once all processes are completed, the investigation paper will be finalised and submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman here.

When asked if Na’imah Abdul Khalid — the widow of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin — would be among those called, Mohd Khalid declined to comment.

“I do not want to touch on the names of individuals as investigations are still ongoing,” he said.

Na’imah had previously denied allegations contained in a police report linking her to the matter.

Earlier reports said her lawyer Nizamuddin Hamid was among those called in to give statements, alongside another lawyer Amir Zharif Abdullah named in the report.

Nizamuddin has since denied the claims, describing them as a “big lie”.

Police have so far recorded statements from 14 witnesses and are actively tracking down several key individuals believed to be overseas to assist in the probe.