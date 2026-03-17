NIBONG TEBAL, March 17 — Activist Arun Dorasamy, whose real name is Arumugam Dorasamy, pleaded not guilty at the Jawi Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of making statements with the intent to cause public alarm via his Instagram account last year.

The 56-year-old is accused of making a statement that was seen and heard by an individual, with the intention of inciting public alarm and potentially prompting offences against public order.

The alleged incident took place at a shopping centre in Batu Kawan, South Seberang Perai, at 3.45 pm on March 12, 2025.

The video in question reportedly called on a Hindu religious association, Pertubuhan Hindu Agamam Ani Malaysia, to organise a street protest if no action was taken against independent preacher Zamri Vinoth over a controversial video involving three local radio presenters accused of mocking a religious festival.

The charge was framed under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by Penang Director of Prosecutions Nazran Mohd Sham, alongside Deputy Public Prosecutor Airina Syazreen Zainurin. They proposed bail at RM5,000 with one surety, a sum agreed upon by the defence team comprising lawyers T. Gunaselaan, Balwant Singh Purba and Dickson Ng.

Magistrate Nurul Aina Ahmad granted bail at RM5,000 with one surety and fixed June 22 for mention.

Arun posted the bail. — Bernama