KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Following the launch of a more modern and user-friendly website, Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has rolled out a digital queue system for counter services across all its branches, effective yesterday.

Under the new system, known as TH Digital Queue, customers simply scan a QR code and receive a notification of their queue number on their smartphone before attending the counter.

“Customers can now manage their time more efficiently, avoiding long waits at counters, and monitor their queue numbers from anywhere using their smartphones.

“TH Digital Queue also features a Customer Satisfaction Index, e-feedback forms, and information for depositors,” it said in a statement today.

TH Group managing director and chief executive officer Mustakim Mohamad said the initiative is part of TH’s nationwide digitalisation drive to enhance efficiency and provide a smoother, simpler, and more convenient customer experience.

He added that the system is a continuation of TH’s efforts to facilitate depositor transactions without long queues or delays in obtaining a queue number.

“TH is confident that the TH Digital Queue system will enhance counter services nationwide and ensure that customer feedback is handled promptly and transparently,” he said. — Bernama