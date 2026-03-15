KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the Madani Government will continue striving to ensure that every citizen, whether in urban or rural areas, enjoys proper development and basic facilities without being left behind.

The Prime Minister said this in a brief Facebook post today in response to the appreciation expressed by residents of Kampung Chatel Damai, Lata Rek in Kuala Krai, Kelantan, over the construction of a new bridge in the village.

The bridge, which has now been fully completed, replaces a 24-year-old suspension bridge that collapsed on Jan 1.

On Jan 2, Anwar directed that an allocation be provided to immediately replace the collapsed bridge at Lata Rek to ensure the safety and convenience of the people.

The media had previously reported that a joyful wedding celebration turned tense when the suspension bridge used by guests suddenly collapsed, causing more than 50 people to fall into Sungai Chatel Damai.

Kelantan Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) director Jasri Kasim had earlier said the cost of building the steel bridge, measuring 50 metres in length and three metres in width, was estimated at less than RM400,000. — Bernama