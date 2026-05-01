BANGI, May 1 — All mosques and surau nationwide have been urged to perform solat hajat and recite Qunut Nazilah for the safety of 175 Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 activists, including 10 Malaysians, who were abducted by the Zionist regime in international waters.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, said the government fully supports the GSF 2.0 mission and is closely monitoring developments through the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC).

“We have mobilised mosques and surau to perform special prayers and supplications for the success of the GSF 2.0 mission and the safety of all activists, including the 10 Malaysians whose whereabouts remain unknown,” he told a special press conference on the latest developments of the GSF 2026 mission here today.

Earlier, SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said there has been no official confirmation on the safety status of the 175 activists, including the 10 Malaysians, after 38 hours since the abduction in international waters.

Zulkifli said the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), together with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, remains consistent in its full support for the GSF 2.0 mission and efforts to liberate Gaza from the Zionist regime.

He added that the department is also reviewing forms of assistance, including moral support, that can be extended to the families of the activists.

“We have several agencies ready, and we are continuing initiatives from previous GSF missions. We will assess the needs from time to time,” he said.

The 10 Malaysians abducted yesterday are Zainal Rashid Ahmad who was on board Arkham III, Osman Zolkifli and Dr Jihan Alya Mohd Nordin (Eros 1), Hazwan Hazim Dermawan, Mohd Hanafi Mohd Salim, Ahmad Musa Al-Nuwayri Kamaruzaman and Norhelmi Ab Ghani (Bianca BCN), as well as Mohd Redzal Amzah and Muhamad Muhsin Zaidi (Freia and Marea), and Mohd Shamsir Mohd Isa (Esplai).

The GSF 2.0 mission is an international maritime coalition and global mobilisation effort aimed at breaking the blockade on Gaza in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the territory. — Bernama