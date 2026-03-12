KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A former director of Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing a false statement to be submitted to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad regarding the company’s affairs in 2021.

Rosland Othman, 52, allegedly caused the false statement to be included in the “Interim Financial Report on Consolidated Results for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2021”.

The offence, under Section 369(b)(B) read with Section 367(1) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 [Act 671], was allegedly committed at Bursa Malaysia, Exchange Square, Bukit Kewangan, near here, on September 30, 2021.

He faced imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum fine of RM3 million if convicted.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed Rosland, who is the husband of actress Miera Leyana, bail of RM500,000 with one surety, along with an order to surrender his passport to the court and to report to the Securities Commission headquarters once a month pending disposal of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor of the Securities Commission Hashley Tajudin prosecuted, while Rosland was represented by lawyer S. Shastidaran.

The court set May 7 for mention. — Bernama