KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — A former PAS candidate in Malaysia’s 12th General Election (PRU12) has died after the car she was driving plunged into a river in Batu Kikir in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, this morning.

The victim, 84-year-old Siti Mariam Naam, was driving a Perodua Myvi home after purchasing items at an animal feed store when the incident occurred around 10.45am, according to Kosmo! Online.

Jempol district police chief, Superintendent Norhisham Mustapar, said the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the river.

“The victim sustained head injuries and died at the scene. Her body has been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination,” he told reporters today.

Witnesses are urged to contact the Investigating Officer of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at Jempol District Police Headquarters, Inspector Mohd Amirul Syafiq Mohd Yusof, at 016-2348669 to assist with investigations.

Siti Mariam, who was also a PAS activist, was among 13 women candidates contesting nationwide in the 2008 general election.