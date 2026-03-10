TAWAU, March 10 — The swift and dedicated actions of a police team in assisting a man suspected of suffering a heart attack, including managing traffic flow and escorting the ambulance to the hospital to ensure prompt treatment, have earned praise from various quarters.

The tense footage went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion among netizens, and has so far received 167.4 million views since being uploaded to TikTok by Daeng Rukka last week.

Tawau District Police Chief, ACP Jasmin Hussin, confirmed that the police had reviewed the three-minute and 32-second viral video and verified that his team was involved in helping a patient suspected of having a heart attack.

“This video shows the quick response of officers from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the Tawau District Police Headquarters (IPD) assisting a patient believed to be experiencing a heart attack to receive urgent medical attention.

“In the incident, BSPT IPD Tawau officers, together with members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), provided immediate assistance by escorting the ambulance and managing traffic to ensure the patient could be transported to the hospital quickly and safely for emergency treatment,” he said.

He added that the swift actions and cooperation between the agencies reflect the high commitment of safety, rescue, and health personnel in prioritizing public safety and welfare.

At the same time, he expressed appreciation to all parties involved, including road users, for their concern and cooperation in helping save the life of the patient.

“We also advise the public to always cooperate with emergency vehicles on the road so that assistance can reach those in need promptly.

“We are grateful to the community for continuing to support and trust the security forces in carrying out their duties for the well-being of everyone,” he said. — Daily Express