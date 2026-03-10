SEPANG, March 10 — Malaysia on Tuesday launched an evacuation operation for Malaysians from the West Asia conflict zone by dispatching a specially chartered Malaysia Airlines aircraft to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft, which departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 4.10pm, is scheduled to arrive in Jeddah at 8.50pm (local time), before departing for Malaysia at 10.20pm.

The flight, which also includes a reporter and photographer from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as well as a cameraman from Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), is expected to arrive at KLIA at noon tomorrow (March 11).

The mission is understood to be bringing home a group of Malaysians who were previously stranded at several locations, including Syria, Jordan and Qatar.

The group is believed to include those who have been relocated to Jeddah to board the return flight, as well as five Thai nationals who are family members of affected Malaysians.

The number of passengers for this first mission is estimated to be around 200, comprising students, travellers and umrah pilgrims, although the final figure will be subject to confirmation on the ground.

The operation is being carried out on the instruction of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who directed that all necessary measures be implemented immediately to ensure the safety and welfare of Malaysians in the affected areas.

The National Security Council (NSC) is coordinating the operation in close cooperation with the Foreign Ministry through Malaysia’s diplomatic missions in the relevant countries.

Tensions in West Asia have escalated since February 28 following attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran, which were followed by retaliatory strikes by Tehran against US interests in Gulf states. — Bernama