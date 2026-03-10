KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — A 49-year-old lecturer at a public university was found dead at his home in Kampung Gelam Mas, Keluang in Besut, Terengganu, at 9.38am today.

According to Berita Harian, Besut district police chief, Superintendent Mohd Rozaime Ab Rahim, said the victim was discovered after police received a report from the public about a foul smell coming from the residence.

“Initial checks found no injuries or criminal elements. The victim was known to have a history of heart disease.

“The body was taken to the Forensic Unit at Besut Hospital for an autopsy, which confirmed death due to coronary artery atherosclerosis, a heart condition,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim is believed to have been dead for more than 24