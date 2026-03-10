KUCHING, March 10 — The incessant rain since early morning today has inundated several areas in Kuching.

Based on surveillance by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), rising water levels were observed at Jalan Mendu, Jalan Kampung Simpang Tiga, Kampung Kudei, as well as the Kuching Waterfront. However, the situation remains under control.

Areas at Kampung Gersik, Siol Kandis, Jalan Pustaka/Masjid Jamek, Semariang Batu/Bentara and Jalan Astana also experienced drain water spilling into several houses. No evacuation was carried out as river levels remained normal and the situation was still under control.

At Laman Bong Chin, drain water overflowed onto the roadside, inundating some roads in the area.

In Lundu, water levels at Kampung Sebako, Kampung Sebat Dayak and Kampung Pasir Tengah rose but remained under control.

Meanwhile, at Tabuan Jaya and Sungai Laru near Tabuan Laru, water levels receded.

It was also learnt that a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened at Dewan R-Piang in Kampung Sinar Budi at 11.45am following floods caused by the incessant rain. — The Borneo Post