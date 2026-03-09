KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Two army corporals have been remanded for three days to assist in the investigation of an assault case that left two other soldiers injured in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

The remand order was granted to allow further investigations into the incident involving the two men, aged 25 and 27, Sinar Harian reported today.

The alleged assault took place on March 5 at around 10pm in a barracks room at a military camp in the area.

The two victims, aged 21 and 24, reportedly sustained injuries to their backs.

Kuala Muda District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan, confirmed that police received a report on the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing. The victims suffered severe bruising and injuries to their backs. The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.