KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A study on the proposal to introduce elections for the post of Kuala Lumpur mayor is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said that so far, only an interim report has been received, as the study is still ongoing, including interviews with relevant stakeholders

She explained that the review does not focus solely on the mayoral election proposal, but covers a comprehensive examination of Kuala Lumpur’s governance under the Federal Capital Act 1960.

“By the end of March, the study should be finished. If not, they will meet us. They have already met once and produced an interim report, but interviews are still in progress,” she said at a briefing on strengthening fire safety in stratified buildings at the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department today.

The findings of the study will be presented to the Cabinet before any decision is made on whether the proposal can be implemented or if amendments to the Federal Territories Department’s legislation are required.

The study is intended to guide the government in deciding the feasibility of holding elections for the Kuala Lumpur mayoral position.