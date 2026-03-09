KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Foreign Ministry’s official travel advisory dated March 5, covering 10 Middle Eastern countries affected by military activities, remains in force until further notice.

The 10 countries are Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lebanon, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, on March 5 said it “is seriously concerned by the heightened escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.”

“The safety and security of Malaysians remains our highest priority. Given the security concerns we are

facing now, the Ministry wishes to advise Malaysian citizens to defer travel to the countries affected by the

current conflict. This also applies to Malaysians intending to perform Umrah or Ziarah,” it said in a statement.

Wisma Putra has appealed for the understanding of all parties, including tour agencies.

The ministry is currently working with diplomatic missions, governments in the region, and airlines to evacuate Malaysians stranded following flight suspensions and airspace closures.

“Our evacuation efforts will also include Malaysians wishing to return to Malaysia, using the database on registered Malaysians,” it said.

Malaysians are strongly urged to immediately register and update their contact details with the nearest

Malaysian diplomatic mission or via e-Konsular at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my, as any evacuation arrangements will be coordinated based on the database of registered Malaysians.

The relevant Malaysian diplomatic missions have been in contact with Malaysians in the affected countries since the early stages of the conflict to provide consular assistance and gather information for contingency planning.

“We urge Malaysians in the affected countries to exercise a high degree of vigilance, avoid areas of military activity and public gatherings, and strictly adhere to instructions issued by local authorities.

The Ministry will ensure these important evacuation efforts are undertaken successfully, with the support of all relevant parties, towards serving the interests of fellow Malaysians.

In the event of an emergency or for consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the nearest Malaysian diplomatic mission:

Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran, Iran

Tel: +98 21 8807 2444 / +98 21 8807 8606 / +98 933 535 2602 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Manama, Bahrain

Tel: +973 1756 4551 / +973 3899 0749 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Baghdad, Iraq

Tel: +964 787 859 8775 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Amman, Jordan

Tel: +962 6590 2400 / +962 78590 2400 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Kuwait City, Kuwait

Tel: +965 2255 0394 / +965 2255 0395 / +965 9678 3036 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Beirut, Lebanon

Tel: +961-3052 258 / +961 7677 2527

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Muscat, Oman

Tel: +968 2469 8329/ +968 2469 8643/ +968 7159 2388 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Doha, Qatar

Tel: +974 4483 6463 / +974 4483 6493 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tel: 00 966 11 488 7098 / 00 966 11 482 4177 / 00 966 11 488 7100 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Tel: +966 126 727 740 | +966 573 099 589 (24-hour operations)

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tel: +971 2 4482 775 / +971 2 4482 776 / +971 50 614 6894 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 3985 847 / +971 50 737 9196 (Emergencies)

Email: [email protected]

Additionally, the public may also contact the ministry directly at:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Operations Room

Tel: +603-8887 4570

Email: [email protected]

Consular Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tel: +603-8887 4597 / +603-8887 4769 / +603-8887 4264

Email: [email protected]

The ministry’s Operations Room in Putrajaya remains fully activated on a 24-hour basis. — Bernama