KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Senate today approved a motion by the Standing Orders Committee to amend several provisions in the Senate’s Standing Orders.

The motion, tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, was unanimously passed after being debated by four senators.

When tabling the motion, Azalina said the proposed amendments were a follow-up to the Standing Orders Committee meeting held on Dec 18, 2025, which aimed to comprehensively review, refine and consider proposals, amendments and improvements to the Standing Orders of the Senate.

She said the amendments were proposed, among other things, to strengthen the principle of executive accountability to the Senate in line with the implementation of the Parliamentary Services Act 2025.

In addition, the amendments aim to enhance the role of select committees and ensure full coordination with the latest changes to the Senate’s Standing Orders, thereby promoting uniformity and procedural consistency between the two Houses of Parliament.

“The Senate Standing Orders Committee also noted and agreed that the existing special select committees will remain in force and continue their proceedings until the end of the 15th Parliament.

“This is in line with the motion approved by the Senate on Dec 14, 2023, regarding the establishment of special select committees of the Senate,” she said. — Bernama