KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The government is prepared to face any eventuality affecting the country’s economic position, including potential implications for petrol subsidies following the conflict in the Middle East.

Senior Political Advisor to the Prime Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said fluctuations in global oil prices are not unusual, noting that the commodity had previously reached US$100 (RM396) per barrel.

He, however, assured that the Finance Ministry and the Economy Ministry have made preparations to address various possible developments related to the situation.

Tengku Zafrul said geopolitical tensions in West Asia inevitably affect many countries, including Malaysia, and the government is continuously monitoring developments.

“We are following developments every hour, every minute. At the same time, the government must ensure three things, including maintaining focus on programmes currently being implemented as the country’s economic fundamentals remain strong, as reflected by economic growth.

“We must also ensure that economic growth is felt by the people through increased investments and solid Gross Domestic Product (GDP) performance,” he told Bernama when met at the ‘Raikan Kasih Ramadan’ programme with orphans and asnaf organised by Yayasan TZA at Jakel Mall here today.

He said that as a neutral country practising an open economic policy, Malaysia must also ensure that regional relations with other countries, including those in the Middle East, continue to be preserved.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul, who is also advisor to Yayasan TZA, expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister for the trust placed in him with his appointment as Senior Political Adviser.

He said the appointment, which took effect last Thursday, enabled him to hold discussions with officers at the Prime Minister’s Department on Friday regarding the role he would undertake.

“My focus now is to assist the government from a political perspective and on issues relevant to the government, particularly matters concerning the people and the economy,” he said.

Earlier, Tengku Zafrul spent time with 155 orphans and asnaf, helping them purchase Hari Raya clothing before distributing duit raya and contributions to Rumah Kasih Nurul Hashanah and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim & Asnaf Qaseh Ibu welfare homes. — Bernama