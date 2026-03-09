KAPIT, March 9 — Sungai Tunoh, an area in Bukit Mabong District here, holds great potential in the development of large-scale modern paddy cultivation to help enhance food security in Sarawak.

Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said studies have shown that there are about 14,000 hectares of land in the state that exhibit high prospects for modern paddy farming, with some 2,000 hectares already developed for commercial plantation.

“Sungai Tunoh, which accounts for 216 hectares, has the right land for wet paddy cultivation, and there are a few fields being planted using traditional method.

“That said, the minimum land size for commercial paddy plantation is 50 hectares,” he said when met after a visit to Sungai Tunoh on Saturday.

The area is about a three-hour off-road journey from Kapit via logging track.

Dr Rundi said using the traditional method, the rice yield is only about two tonnes per year, but with new seed varieties and modern technologies, farmers can actually plant twice a year and get yields of up to 12 tonnes

He thus called upon local farmers to change their mindset and embrace modern technologies to increase productivity and generate higher incomes.

“Think of agriculture as a business and not merely for self-subsistence. We must think holistically — study the soil texture, use modern machinery and tools, learn, and practise systematic farm management.

“The core objective is to achieve food and livestock security,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak’s targets of 450,000 metric tonnes in annual paddy production and self-sufficiency level at 60 per cent.

Dr Rundi also advised farmers registered with the e-Tani system and the Area Farmers Organisation to seize all opportunities available to increase their incomes.

“We also encourage you to venture into other agro activities such as fish farming and livestock rearing to further diversify your sources of income,” he said.

Among those accompanying Dr Rundi were Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai, and Sarawak Agriculture Department director Dominic Chunggat. — The Borneo Post