PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reaffirmed the government’s commitment to keeping living costs manageable despite recent global increases in oil prices.

Speaking at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s assembly, Anwar emphasised that the price of RON95 petrol remains steady at RM1.99 despite the rising cost of oil.

“Today, oil prices have risen by up to US$100 (RM396.60) per barrel, yet we have maintained the RON95 price at RM1.99. We will continue to make every effort to ensure that this does not burden the public,” he said.

He also praised the ministry, including its Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, for their role in controlling costs and safeguarding employment nationwide.

Comparing the situation with other countries, he said that Malaysia’s cost-of-living situation remains under control.

The prime minister also highlighted the Rahmah sales programme (PJRM), noting that during Ramadan alone, it was conducted in 1,898 sessions, reflecting the high level of commitment from civil servants.

“Despite the heavy workload, the officers have shown great dedication and spirit. I am proud that this programme provides direct benefits to the Malaysian people,” he said.

In 2025, he said 25,708 PJRM sessions were recorded, generating a total transaction value of over RM27million.