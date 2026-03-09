PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on authorities to strictly enforce regulations and take firm action against individuals attempting to smuggle or misuse subsidised packet cooking oil.

He said the move is in line with the ban on the sale and purchase of subsidised cooking oil in 1kg packets by non-citizens, which came into force on March 1.

“Beginning March 1, we enforced the ban on the sale and purchase of subsidised cooking oil in 1kg packets to non-citizens. This is just appropriate. Subsidies should not be given to non-citizens.

“We implemented similar measures earlier under electricity subsidy programmes and BUDI95. Ensure the enforcement is effective. If there are attempts to smuggle the supply, firm action must be taken, and responsibilities carried out properly,” he said at the gathering with staff of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) here today.

Present were Minister of KPDN Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

On Jan 29, Armizan said the ban on the sale of subsidised packet cooking oil to non-citizens was introduced under the Supply Control Regulations pursuant to Section 6 of the Supply Control Act 1961. — Bernama