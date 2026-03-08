DUBAI, March ‌8 — The clerical body that ​will choose Iran’s next supreme leader, succeeding the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ‌more or less reached a majority consensus, Assembly ​of Experts member Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri said on Sunday.

The Mehr news agency quoted him as saying “some obstacles” still ​needed to be resolved regarding the process.

On Saturday, a senior cleric in the Assembly of Experts said its members would meet “within one day” to choose the leader.

Iranian ‌media said the group had a ⁠minor disagreement over whether their ⁠final decision must follow ⁠an in-person meeting or instead ⁠be issued ⁠without adhering to this formality.

Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, another member of the Assembly of Experts, ⁠said in a video released by Nournews on Sunday that an in-person meeting by the assembly for a final vote was not possible under current conditions.

He said a candidate ⁠had been picked, based on the late supreme leader’s advice that Iran’s top leader should “be ⁠hated by the enemy” instead of praised by it.

“Even ⁠the ⁠Great Satan (US) has mentioned his name,” Heidari Alekasir said ​of the chosen successor, ​days after US President Donald ‌Trump said that Khamenei’s son, ​Mojtaba, was an “unacceptable” ​choice for him. — Reuters