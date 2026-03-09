PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his appreciation to the entire machinery of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for its commitment to implementing the Rahmah Madani Sales Programme (PJRM) to help the people.

The Prime Minister said the implementation of the programme requires strong commitment, especially during the month of Ramadan when the number of events increases significantly.

“Just imagine, in this month of Ramadan alone, PJRM is organising 1,898 ‘series’. This means you are working three to four times harder than in previous months, and I have yet to hear any complaints.

“I am also proud of your (KPDN personnel) commitment to making this programme a success because it directly benefits the people of Malaysia. Thank you very much,” he said at a gathering with KPDN staff.

Also present at the gathering were Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and his deputy Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, as well as Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said he had instructed KPDN to increase the number of items sold at each PJRM from 40 to at least 50.

“This also takes into account the increase in purchases of fresh items during Ramadan and preparations for Hari Raya Puasa,” he said.

In 2025, a total of 25,708 PJRM events were held nationwide, recording more than 27 million purchase transactions.

The Prime Minister will also chair the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting today to discuss early preparations for the National Cost of Living Action Plan (NCLAP) 2026-2030.

“The plan is among the strategic measures to address cost-of-living issues more comprehensively and effectively. Its framework will be presented at the NACCOL meeting that I will chair shortly,” he said. — Bernama