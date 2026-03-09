KUCHING, March 9 — The proposal to increase the number of Sarawak state seats, which has already been approved at the state level, is still under review by the Election Commission, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He expressed hope that the process could be expedited before the proposal is tabled in Parliament.

“I do not wish to comment in detail, but what is important is to hear the voices from Sarawak, particularly on the proposal to increase the number of state seats,” he said when met by the media at the Sungkei Media Sarawak Programme here today.

Mustapha said that with the increase in parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak, greater attention could be given to the needs of the people, particularly in expediting the provision of basic facilities such as roads, water supply, and electricity in rural areas.

He said the move would also allow infrastructure development issues in underdeveloped areas to be examined more closely and addressed more effectively, in order to enhance the well-being of the people in the Borneo region, particularly in Sarawak.

In July last year, the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly passed the State Legislative Assembly (Composition of Membership) Bill 2025, increasing the number of state seats by 17 to a total of 99.

In addition, Mustapha said the proposal for Sabah and Sarawak to have one-third representation in Parliament should be given attention to strengthen service delivery and accelerate development in both states.

According to him, the increase in elected representatives would help improve service delivery and the well-being of the people in both regions.

“The increase in parliamentary seats will enable elected representatives to focus more on the needs of the people in Sabah and Sarawak, which cover a large geographical area,” he said. — Bernama