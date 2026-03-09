KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Sarawak, including Kuching and Lundu, as heavy rain and strong winds are expected until 11am today.

According to a post on the department’s official Facebook page, the alert was issued after signs indicated thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour that is occurring or expected to last more than an hour.

“The thunderstorm warning is a short-term alert valid for up to six hours per issuance,” the post said.

The warning was officially released at 8.45am today.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures, avoid open areas, and stay alert to sudden weather changes.