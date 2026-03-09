KOTA BHARU, March 9 — The draft amendment to the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment is in its final stage and is expected to be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly sitting in April, said State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations Committee chairman Mohd Asri Mat Daud.

He said the draft amendment to the enactment was currently under review by the Jemaah Ulama of the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK).

He said that once the review is completed, the proposed amendment will be presented to the State Executive Council before being finalised for tabling at the state assembly sitting.

Speaking at the Iftar Perdana with the media programme here yesterday, Mohd Asri said that most of the preparation for the amendments had been completed since last year, but several aspects still required improvement before being finalised.

According to him, the review involved a thorough study by various authoritative parties in the state government, including the mufti, the Jemaah Ulama, and a panel of appointed lawyers.

“This matter was also discussed at the state executive council meeting, and an action plan, or blueprint, will be prepared to ensure its smooth implementation,” he said.

The State Legislative Assembly had previously approved a motion to re-legislate the 16 offences in the Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) the State of Kelantan 2019 that were declared null and void by the Federal Court on Feb 9, 2024.

A panel of nine judges led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, in an 8-1 majority decision, annulled the enactment after allowing the petition by lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Tengku Abdul Rahman. — Bernama