KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Visitors at Tanjung Aru 2 Beach were startled yesterday morning after a crocodile was spotted in the waters off the shore.

The reptile was detected at 7.50am by members of the Civil Defence Force’s Beach Rescue Tower (MPP) while they were on duty installing flags along the beach, according to Harian Metro.

Kota Kinabalu APM officer Aizex Junior said a rescuer noticed an object moving in the water and soon realised it was a crocodile.

Following the sighting, the beach rescuers conducted continuous monitoring to ensure visitor safety.

“A red flag was also raised as a warning, and visitors are advised to avoid entering the water temporarily.

“Announcements about the crocodile sighting were also made around the beach to inform the public,” he said.

The information was also relayed to the Kota Kinabalu District Operations Control Centre and the Sabah Wildlife Department for further action.

MPP APM personnel continue to monitor the area to ensure the safety of beachgoers.