SEREMBAN, March 9 — A 12-year-old boy was found drowned after he was believed to have fallen into the Taman Widuri Indah Water Treatment Plant reservoir here while fishing with his two younger siblings yesterday afternoon.

The Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 2.22 pm before a team from the Senawang Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the boy had slipped into the water treatment plant reservoir, which is about five metres deep, while fishing with his two siblings,” the centre said in a statement yesterday.

It added that the firemen used grappling equipment to locate the victim and found him at 2.32 pm, following which he was pronounced dead by Health Ministry officials.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama