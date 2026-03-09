PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has taken steps to assist students from Sabah and Sarawak by expanding the domestic flight subsidy programme.

He said in addition to public university students, the programme will now include students from other higher education institutions.

“The programme will now cover students from National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (ASWARA), Institute of Human Resource Training (ILJTM), state-owned universities, and other government higher education institutions, including the Institute of Plantation and Commodities,” he said in his speech at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s assembly here today.

He also said the expanded initiative is expected to benefit approximately 50,000 students in 2026, up from 44,000 students last year.

Previously, the RM400 flight subsidy applied only to students at public universities travelling between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.