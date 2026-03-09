PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today that 125,000 lower-ranked civil servants will be promoted from Grade 1 to Grade 5, effective January next year.

Anwar said participants would be required to complete a special training course of between two and three weeks, aimed at equipping them with new competencies, including information technology (IT) skills.

“The government aims to ensure that the training is provided to all 125,000 civil servants involved within six months, allowing the promotion process to be implemented no later than January 1 next year,” he said in his speech at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s assembly here today.

He said the matter came up during his meetings with the Chief Secretary to the Government and the Director-General of the Public Service Department, where the new Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) was discussed.

He said although the system has introduced several improvements, additional support is needed for civil servants at the lowest grades, particularly administrative and finance assistants.

“Accordingly, the government has requested the Public Service Department to provide a special grade advancement pathway, allowing progression from Grade 1 to Grade 5 for these employees,” he added.

Anwar also expressed his gratitude to ministers and civil service personnel for their efforts, highlighting initiatives such as the Program Jualan Rahmah, which helps reduce the cost of living for low-income groups.