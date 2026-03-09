ALOR GAJAH, March 9 — All Battalion Malaysia (Malbatt) 850-13 personnel conducting peacekeeping duties in southern Lebanon are safe even though their location is near current conflict zones.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said about 500 Malbatt 850-13 personnel have been advised to obey standard operating procedures to ensure their safety throughout their mission, adding that Malbatt 850-13 is part of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission and Malaysia is not involved in any war in the area.

“Our team is under the UN banner and their task is to maintain peace and assist local communities that require humanitarian aid,” he told reporters after a breaking-fast event at Japerun Durian Tunggal here today.

He added that Malaysia remains committed in supporting international peacekeeping missions to ensure global peace.

He also advised Malaysians still in the conflict region to ensure their personal safety and to obey the advice of authorities to avoid any untoward incidents. — Bernama