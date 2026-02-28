SHAH ALAM, Feb 28 — A total of 2,233 household heads in Selangor have moved out of poverty, a 38.35 per cent reduction, bringing the state closer to its zero-poverty target by June 30.

State Exco for Human Resources and Poverty Eradication, V Papparaidu, said that according to the 2024 Poverty Line Income (PGK) data as of January 15, 5,822 heads of household were identified as living in poverty. Focused interventions and multi-agency collaboration reduced the number to 3,589 by February 20.

“Of the 3,589 heads of households still in poverty, 2,102 are productive individuals aged 15 to 64, including 1,422 employed but earning below the PGK, 589 unemployed with no skills, and 91 unemployed but skilled.

“The remaining 1,487 are non-productive, including senior citizens, while 398 heads of households are persons with disabilities who require targeted interventions,” he said in a statement today.

To ensure effectiveness, the government runs the Poverty Reduction Outreach programme, incorporating field visits, integrated assistance counters, eKasih registration and review, skills training, and Rahmah sales initiatives.

Papparaidu added that achieving zero poverty relies on an integrated approach involving multiple agencies, local authorities, district and land offices, as well as elected representatives.

“The state has also launched the Madani Welfare Initiative Phase 1 with RM2.705 million, supplemented by an additional RM5 million under the BINGKAS Tambahan programme,” he said. — Bernama