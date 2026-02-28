NILAI, Feb 28 — The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) intends to continue the Dapur Siswa programme and food banks at institutions of higher learning in the future as initiatives to help students, especially those in need.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the programme will be adapted according to each institution’s needs and approach but the goal remains the same.

“This is the government’s concern to ensure the welfare of our students studying in universities and polytechnics. We understand their situation as some of us come from families with challenges when we were students,” he told reporters after the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Premier Ramadan and Iftar Tour here today.

He said his ministry would also launch a series of tours to universities and polytechnics to see how the programme is implemented and to understand issues faced by students.

He also shared that the initiative will be conducted involving the entire government machinery to ensure student welfare issues can be tackled comprehensively.

“The Prime Minister and the entire government take such steps to ensure we can resolve or at least reduce student welfare issues,” Zambry added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously been reported to have said that the government has allocated RM15 million for the Dapur Siswa programme under the MOHE.

The implementation of the free food and food bank initiative is among government efforts to reduce the issue of students requiring food aid and to ensure their welfare throughout their time at the university. — Bernama