KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has issued a public appeal to track down four individuals, identified as the children of the late former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, to assist in an ongoing investigation.

In a statement released today, the agency named the four individuals as Asnida Abdul Daim, Md Wira Dani Abdul Daim, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin Daim, and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin Daim.

To facilitate the search, the commission has released their last known addresses and assigned dedicated investigating officers to handle public tip-offs for each individual.

According to the MACC, Asnida’s last known residence is located in Country Heights, Kajang, Selangor. Those with information regarding her whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer Superintendent Mohamad Daeem Mohd Ali at 017-9127217 or via email at [email protected].

Meanwhile, Md Wira Dani was last known to be residing in Taman Melawati, Ulu Klang, Kuala Lumpur. Any information on his location can be channelled directly to investigating officer Superintendent Ahmad Aiman Ramly at 011-61930814 or through his email at [email protected].

The agency is also seeking information on Muhammed Amir and Muhammed Amin, both of whom have their last known addresses listed in the upscale enclave of Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur.

For information concerning Muhammed Amir, the public is asked to reach out to Assistant Superintendent Muhamad Ridhwan Mat Hussain at 019-9895174 or [email protected].

Those with details regarding the whereabouts of Muhammed Amin can contact Assistant Superintendent Hardiansyah Ismail at 013-5639147 or email [email protected].

The MACC added that members of the public may also contact the agency's official toll-free hotline or visit the nearest MACC branch office to confidentially share any relevant information.